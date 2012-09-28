JaillFormed 2002
Jaill
2002
Jaill Biography (Wikipedia)
Jaill is an indie rock band formed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 2002. The band consists of Vincent Kircher, Austin Dutmer, and Andrew Harris. Their music is described as psych-pop, with up-beat guitar and punk music matched with dark lyrics. Their 2010 album, That's How We Burn, earned them the most attention, receiving multiple reviews.
