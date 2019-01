Jaill is an indie rock band formed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 2002. The band consists of Vincent Kircher, Austin Dutmer, and Andrew Harris. Their music is described as psych-pop, with up-beat guitar and punk music matched with dark lyrics. Their 2010 album, That's How We Burn, earned them the most attention, receiving multiple reviews.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia