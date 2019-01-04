Isaac Mahmood Noell (born 12 April 1983), known professionally as Sak Noel, is a Spanish DJ, record producer, songwriter and music video director. He is best known for the international hits "Loca People", "Paso", "No Boyfriend (No Problem)" with Mayra Verónica which debuted at number 40 on the Billboard Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart, and "Trumpets" with Salvi and Sean Paul.