Sak NoelBorn 12 April 1983
Sak Noel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br566.jpg
1983-04-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/60041bf3-412a-40ab-847a-78c7b1db3823
Sak Noel Biography (Wikipedia)
Isaac Mahmood Noell (born 12 April 1983), known professionally as Sak Noel, is a Spanish DJ, record producer, songwriter and music video director. He is best known for the international hits "Loca People", "Paso", "No Boyfriend (No Problem)" with Mayra Verónica which debuted at number 40 on the Billboard Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart, and "Trumpets" with Salvi and Sean Paul.
Sak Noel Tracks
Loca People
Sak Noel
Loca People
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btr4m.jpglink
Loca People
Last played on
Trumpets (Remix) (feat. Sean Paul)
Sak Noel
Trumpets (Remix) (feat. Sean Paul)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br566.jpglink
Trumpets (Remix) (feat. Sean Paul)
Last played on
Prendelo
Sak Noel
Prendelo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br566.jpglink
Prendelo
Last played on
Touch The Sky (Deville OMG Moombah Bootleg)
Kanye West
Touch The Sky (Deville OMG Moombah Bootleg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdy1.jpglink
Touch The Sky (Deville OMG Moombah Bootleg)
Last played on
