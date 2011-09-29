Edoardo VianelloBorn 24 June 1938
Edoardo Vianello
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1938-06-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6003fbb4-a49d-4123-b020-07bcd36ff5a9
Edoardo Vianello Biography (Wikipedia)
Edoardo Vianello (born 24 June 1938) is an Italian singer, composer and actor. He's considered one of the most popular Italian singers of the Sixties.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Edoardo Vianello Tracks
Sort by
Il Peperone
Edoardo Vianello
Il Peperone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Il Peperone
Last played on
Edoardo Vianello Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist