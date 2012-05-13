Silent Descent are a six-piece industrial metal band from Dartford, England.

In 2007 the band entered the TotalRock Radio global unsigned band awards, winning the "Symphonic rock or Metal" category, and selected by judges to receive the "Supreme Silver" award (4th overall in the contest). The following year the band won the Kerrang!/MCN Unsigned Live competition .

The band performed at the Bloodstock Open Air music festival on 17 August 2008 and headlined Thursday night's Boardie Takeover at Download festival in 2009 and 2010.

Mind Games was officially released in the UK on 7 May and in Japan on 23 May featuring two bonus tracks "Call Me When You Get There" and "Wipe Your Chin And Walk Away". The album was tracked at Legacy London, featuring guest vocals from Sarah Jezebel Deva, and mixed by Pontus Hjelm (Dead by April) with tracks 1 and 8 mixed by hard trance producer Alf Bamford (Technikal).

Silent Descent played the Pepsi Max stage on Friday 8 June at the 2012 Download Festival.