Kenneth BagerDanish DJ, musician and record producer. Born 6 March 1962
Kenneth Bager
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962-03-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ffea271-012b-4c6e-8aaa-e661c6acf745
Kenneth Bager Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenneth Bager (born March 6, 1962) is a Danish musician and record producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kenneth Bager Tracks
Sort by
The Sound of Swing
Kenneth Bager
The Sound of Swing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sound of Swing
Last played on
Fragment One (…And I Keep Hearing)
Kenneth Bager
Fragment One (…And I Keep Hearing)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fragment One (…And I Keep Hearing)
Last played on
Fragment Eight
Kenneth Bager
Fragment Eight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fragment Eight
Last played on
I Can't Wait
Kenneth Bager
I Can't Wait
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can't Wait
Last played on
I Can't Wait (Alex Metric Back To 99 Remix)
Kenneth Bager
I Can't Wait (Alex Metric Back To 99 Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can't Wait (Alex Metric Back To 99 Remix)
Last played on
I Can't Wait (Wookie Remix)
Kenneth Bager
I Can't Wait (Wookie Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can't Wait (Wookie Remix)
Last played on
Be The One (Wookie Remix)
Kenneth Bager
Be The One (Wookie Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Be The One (Wookie Remix)
Last played on
Kenneth Bager Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist