Chorale Prelude on 'The Old 104th'
Hubert Parry
All praise to thee, for Thou, O King Divine
Charles Stanford
God is our hope
Hubert Parry
Nunc Dimittis (Stanford in C)
Charles Stanford
Magnificat (Stanford in C)
Charles Stanford
O Love divine, how sweet thou art!
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
Psalm 27
Philip Scriven
Greater love hath no man
John Ireland
Toccata from Suite for Organ, Op. 5
Maurice Duruflé
Christ Triumphant, Ever Reigning
John Barnard
Te lucis ante terminum
Henry Balfour Gardiner
Nunc dimittis from Gloucester Service
Herbert Howells
Magnificat from Gloucester Service
Herbert Howells
Lord of All Hopefulness
Traditional, Philip Scriven & Charles Wood Singers
Psalm 34
Thomas Attwood Walmisley
Like as the hart desireth the waterbrooks
Herbert Howells
Go Do Mo
Philip Scriven
Toccata (Organ Symphony No 5 in F minor, Op 42) (feat. Philip Scriven)
Charles‐Marie Widor
Mozart Changes
Philip Scriven
