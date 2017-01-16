AsgeirrFormed 2002
Asgeirr
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ff91ebc-e3de-4d49-b940-f4d0d1327ab2
Asgeirr Tracks
Sort by
Was There Nothing
Asgeirr
Was There Nothing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Was There Nothing
Last played on
In the silence
Asgeirr
In the silence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In the silence
Last played on
Asgeirr Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist