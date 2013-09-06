Jae MillzBorn 11 September 1983
Jae Millz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1983-09-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ff6314c-5e85-48c8-8083-6572dc8e9b66
Jae Millz Biography (Wikipedia)
Jarvis Mills (born September 11, 1983), better known by his stage name Jae Millz, is an American rapper from Harlem, New York, who was signed to Lil Wayne's record label Young Money Entertainment and Cash Money Records. His debut major label studio album, titled Nothing Is Promised was scheduled for a 2015 release. Millz is noted for participating in rap battles with MCs Murda Mook, E Ness, 40 Cal. and JR Writer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jae Millz Tracks
Sort by
My Swag
Jae Millz
My Swag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Swag
Last played on
Make It Bounce (feat. Mike Gip)
Jae Millz
Make It Bounce (feat. Mike Gip)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make It Bounce (feat. Mike Gip)
Last played on
Don't Know What To Do (Feat. Rebecca)
Jae Millz
Don't Know What To Do (Feat. Rebecca)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Green Goblin (Feat. Chris Brown)
Jae Millz
Green Goblin (Feat. Chris Brown)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Green Goblin (Feat. Chris Brown)
Last played on
Jae Millz Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist