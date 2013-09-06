Jarvis Mills (born September 11, 1983), better known by his stage name Jae Millz, is an American rapper from Harlem, New York, who was signed to Lil Wayne's record label Young Money Entertainment and Cash Money Records. His debut major label studio album, titled Nothing Is Promised was scheduled for a 2015 release. Millz is noted for participating in rap battles with MCs Murda Mook, E Ness, 40 Cal. and JR Writer.