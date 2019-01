Clarinet Factory (formerly Czech Clarinet Quartet) is a Czech clarinet quartet. Its genres include classical music, jazz, crossover, ethno, minimalism, electronics, film and theatre music.

The core of Clarinet Factory is three clarinetists and a bass clarinetist: Jindřich Pavliš, Luděk Boura, Vojtěch Nýdl and Petr "Pepino" Valášek.

In 2005 the composition Orlík, from the album Echoes from a Stone, won the "Instrumental" category award at the International Songwriting Competition.