Anne Lise Frøkedal known by her stage name Frøkedal is a folk-pop, singer-songwriter from Norway.

Previously known as a member of acclaimed Norwegian bands Harry's Gym and "I Was A King", in 2015 she debuted as a solo artist. Releasing a series of singles and an EP in 2015, she released her debut album Hold On Dreamer in 2016. The album was later nominated for a Spellemannprisen - also known as the Norwegian Grammys - for best Indie Album Of The Year 2017.

In 2017, Frøkedal announced her return with the release of singles Stranger, and double single LTF/Cracks.

Frøkedal released her second album, 'How We Made It' on August 31, 2018. It received support from The 405, CLASH Magazine and The Line of Best Fit.