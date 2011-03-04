Liz DurrettBorn 1978
Liz Durrett Biography (Wikipedia)
Liz Durrett (born 1978) is an American singer-songwriter born in Rome, Georgia and now based in Athens, Georgia.
Liz Durrett Tracks
Wake to Believe
