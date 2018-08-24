Little Jackie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ff2bcf5-6c76-4731-b223-9820427b44d8
Little Jackie Biography (Wikipedia)
Little Jackie is an American duo consisting of Imani Coppola and Adam Pallin. Little Jackie, which derives its name from the 1989 hit song "Little Jackie Wants to Be a Star" by Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam, released a hit single in 2008 called "The World Should Revolve Around Me" from their debut album The Stoop.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Little Jackie Tracks
Sort by
Time Of Your Life
Little Jackie
Time Of Your Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time Of Your Life
Last played on
The World Should Revolve Around Me
Little Jackie
The World Should Revolve Around Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
LOL
Little Jackie
LOL
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
LOL
Last played on
The Stoop
Little Jackie
The Stoop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Stoop
Last played on
28 Butts
Little Jackie
28 Butts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
28 Butts
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Little Jackie
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evp38g
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2008-08-29T23:48:36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p012z06n.jpg
29
Aug
2008
Live Lounge: Little Jackie
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Little Jackie Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist