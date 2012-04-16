God ForbidFormed 1996. Disbanded 2013
God Forbid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ff2b813-ced5-4e1a-8b8d-408f681a0748
God Forbid Biography (Wikipedia)
God Forbid was an American heavy metal band formed in 1996 in East Brunswick, New Jersey. After releasing six full-length albums, the band announced its breakup in 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
God Forbid Tracks
Sort by
Where We Come From
God Forbid
Where We Come From
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
War Of Attrition
God Forbid
War Of Attrition
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
War Of Attrition
Last played on
God Forbid Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist