Badal Roy Biography (Wikipedia)
Badal Roy (Bengali: বাদল রায়; born Amarendra Roy Chowdhury) is a Bangladeshi tabla player, percussionist, and recording artist known for his work in jazz, world music, and experimental music. He was born in Comilla, East Bengal, British India (now in Bangladesh) in 1945.
Badal Roy Tracks
One In The Pocket
Badal Roy
One In The Pocket
One In The Pocket
Equator
Badal Roy
Equator
Equator
