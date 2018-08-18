Thomas Fey (born November 9, 1960) is a German orchestral conductor.

At the University of Music and Performing Arts Mannheim he studied music and conducting and at the Salzburg Mozarteum studied historically informed performance practice with Nikolaus Harnoncourt. He also attended master classes with Leonard Bernstein at the Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival. In 1985 while still a student he founded the Heidelberger Motetenchor and in 1987 the Schlierbach Chamber Orchestra which in 1993 became the Heidelberger Sinfoniker (Heidelberg Symphony Orchestra) giving their inaugural concert on January 1, 1994. With the latter group, he embarked on recording the complete symphonies of Joseph Haydn for the Hänssler Classic label.

In 2003 he founded the original instruments group Ensemble La Passione as well as the Mozart Mannheim Orchestra.

Unfortunately, in October 2014 Fey suffered a “severe traumatic brain injury.” Initially it was hoped that the conductor, after a period of recovery, would be well enough to rejoin the orchestra at the beginning of 2016. Regrettably, that has not occurred, and as of 2018, the page on Fey at the orchestra’s website simply says (as translated into English), “Unfortunately, it is still not clear whether Thomas Fey will return to the scene after his accident - more than two years ago. At this point we wish him a lot of strength on his long journey of recovery.”