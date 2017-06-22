Paul BleyBorn 10 November 1932. Died 3 January 2015
Paul Bley
1932-11-10
Paul Bley Biography (Wikipedia)
Hyman Paul Bley, CM (November 10, 1932 – January 3, 2016) was a Canadian pianist known for his contributions to the free jazz movement of the 1960s as well as his innovations and influence on trio playing and his early live performance on the Moog and Arp audio synthesizers. Bley was a long-time resident of the United States. His music has been described by Ben Ratliff of the New York Times as "deeply original and aesthetically aggressive". Bley's prolific output includes influential recordings from the 1950s through to his solo piano records of the 2000s.
Paul Bley Tracks
Ballade
Paul Bley
Ballade
Ballade
Last played on
Dreams
Annette Peacock
Dreams
Dreams
Last played on
Diane
Paul Bley
Diane
Diane
Last played on
I'm The One
Annette Peacock
I'm The One
I'm The One
Last played on
Beau Didley
Paul Bley
Beau Didley
Beau Didley
Last played on
There'll Never Be Another You
Paul Bley
There'll Never Be Another You
There'll Never Be Another You
Last played on
You Go To My Head
Paul Bley
You Go To My Head
You Go To My Head
Albert's Love Theme
Paul Bley
Albert's Love Theme
Albert's Love Theme
Ida Lupino
Paul Bley
Ida Lupino
Ida Lupino
When Will The Blues Leave
Paul Bley
When Will The Blues Leave
When Will The Blues Leave
Afterthoughts
Paul Bley
Afterthoughts
Afterthoughts
Last played on
Sonic
Jimmy Giuffre, Paul Bley & Steve Swallow
Sonic
Sonic
Last played on
Porgy
Paul Bley
Porgy
Porgy
Last played on
Hand Dance
Paul Bley
Hand Dance
Hand Dance
Last played on
Flame
Paul Bley
Flame
Flame
Last played on
Sweet Earth Flying Part 1
Marion Brown
Sweet Earth Flying Part 1
Sweet Earth Flying Part 1
Last played on
Venture
Steve Swallow
Venture
Venture
Jesus Maria
Steve Swallow
Jesus Maria
Jesus Maria
Whirr
Steve Swallow
Whirr
Whirr
Stereophrenic
Paul Bley
Stereophrenic
Stereophrenic
Last played on
Ictus
Paul Bley
Ictus
Ictus
Last played on
Santa Claus is Coming to Town
Paul Bley
Santa Claus is Coming to Town
Santa Claus is Coming to Town
Last played on
Parks
Paul Bley
Parks
Parks
Last played on
