Florence + the Machine Biography (Wikipedia)
Florence and the Machine (stylised as Florence + the Machine) are an English indie rock band that formed in London in 2007, consisting of vocalist Florence Welch, keyboardist Isabella Summers, and a collaboration of other musicians. The band's music received praise across the media, especially from the BBC, which played a large part in their rise to prominence by promoting Florence and the Machine as part of BBC Introducing. At the 2009 Brit Awards they received the Brit Awards "Critics' Choice" award. The band's music is renowned for its dramatic and eccentric production and also Welch's powerful vocal performances.
The band's debut studio album, Lungs, was released on 6 July 2009, and held the number-two position for its first five weeks on the UK Albums Chart. On 17 January 2010, the album reached the top position, after being on the chart for twenty-eight consecutive weeks. As of October 2010, the album had been in the top forty in the United Kingdom for sixty-five consecutive weeks, making it one of the best-selling albums of 2009 and 2010. The group's second studio album, Ceremonials, released in October 2011, entered the charts at number one in the UK and number six in the US. The band's third album, How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful, was released on 2 June 2015. It topped the UK charts, and debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200, their first to do so. The album reached number one in a total of eight countries and the top ten of twenty. Also in 2015, the band was the headlining act at Glastonbury Festival, making Florence Welch the first British female headliner this century.
- Florence + The Machinehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068dyfx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068dyfx.jpg2018-06-27T22:59:00.000ZFlo is back and on top form!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06b1w2m
Florence + The Machine
- Florence + The Machine - Drumming Song (Later Archive... 2009)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068k06j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068k06j.jpg2018-05-29T12:54:00.000ZFlorence + The Machine perform Drumming Song on Later... with Jools Holland in 2009.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p068js6b
Florence + The Machine - Drumming Song (Later Archive... 2009)
- Happy 10th Birthday Introducing!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hydfs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hydfs.jpg2017-10-03T23:01:00.000ZThe last 10 years of BBC Music Introducing have been a blast. Here's to the next 10 years of supporting unsigned, undiscovered and under-the-radar music from across the UK!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hy8m3
Happy 10th Birthday Introducing!
- Introducing: 10 years of supporting your favourite artistshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hxgjl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hxgjl.jpg2017-10-03T06:00:00.000ZFor the past 10 years BBC Music Introducing has introduced you to talent who now need no introduction.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hw978
Introducing: 10 years of supporting your favourite artists
- Florence Welch on her nomination for the Mercury Prize in association with BBC Musichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p035nm45.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p035nm45.jpg2015-10-17T09:07:00.000ZFlorence Welch on her nomination for the Mercury Prize in association with BBC Musichttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p035gvh7
Florence Welch on her nomination for the Mercury Prize in association with BBC Music
Florence + the Machine Tracks
Sort by
Hunger
Dog Days Are Over (DJ Edit)
You've Got The Love
Between Two Lungs
Drumming
Kiss With A Fist
Patricia
Dog Days Are Over
Spectrum (Say My Name) (Calvin Harris Mix)
Rabbit Heart (Raise It Up)
Hunger (6 Music Session, 6 June 2018)
Ship To Wreck
Shake It Out
Upcoming Events
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Glastonbury: 2015
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2015
Radio 2 In Concert: Florence + the Machine
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Latest Florence + the Machine News
Florence + the Machine Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Lykke Li
-
Rostam talks about the creation of Lykke Li's 'hard rain'
-
Live Lounge Month 2017 mash up!
-
What do Lana Del Rey’s fans always ask her?
-
Lorde
-
Lorde - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
-
Lana Del Rey - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
-
Lorde - Tennis Court (Later Archive 2013)
-
Lorde is playing at Radio 1's Big Weekend!
-
Lorde thinks Mary Berry is a 'LEGEND!'