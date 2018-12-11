Libby LarsenBorn 24 December 1950
Libby Larsen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05pgc65.jpg
1950-12-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5feccdec-86ff-4822-acbe-1b2973d26664
Libby Larsen Biography (Wikipedia)
Elizabeth Brown Larsen (born December 24, 1950) is a contemporary American classical composer. Along with composer Stephen Paulus, she is a co-founder of the Minnesota Composers Forum, now the American Composers Forum.
A former holder of the Papamarkou Chair at John W. Kluge Center of the Library of Congress, Larsen has also held residencies with the Minnesota Orchestra, the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra.
Libby Larsen Tracks
Deep Summer Music
Libby Larsen
Deep Summer Music
Deep Summer Music
How It Thrills Us
Libby Larsen
How It Thrills Us
How It Thrills Us
Sorrow Song and Jubilee
Libby Larsen
Sorrow Song and Jubilee
Sorrow Song and Jubilee
Shall I compare thee to a summer's day (A Lover's Journey)
Libby Larsen
Shall I compare thee to a summer's day (A Lover's Journey)
Shall I compare thee to a summer's day (A Lover's Journey)
Aubade
Libby Larsen
Aubade
Aubade
Jack's Valentine
Libby Larsen
Jack's Valentine
Jack's Valentine
Songs of Youth & Pleasure: IV. Hey Nonny No!
Libby Larsen
Songs of Youth & Pleasure: IV. Hey Nonny No!
Songs of Youth & Pleasure: IV. Hey Nonny No!
Deep Summer
Libby Larsen
Deep Summer
Deep Summer
A Black Bird and Snow-Covered Red Hill (Black Birds, Red Hills)
Libby Larsen
A Black Bird and Snow-Covered Red Hill (Black Birds, Red Hills)
A Black Bird and Snow-Covered Red Hill (Black Birds, Red Hills)
Blue Third Pieces for clarinet and guitar (I. Deep Blue)
Libby Larsen
Blue Third Pieces for clarinet and guitar (I. Deep Blue)
Blue Third Pieces for clarinet and guitar (I. Deep Blue)
Jack's Valentine
Libby Larsen
Jack's Valentine
Jack's Valentine
The Ol' Chisholm Trail
Libby Larsen
The Ol' Chisholm Trail
The Ol' Chisholm Trail
