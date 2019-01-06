Choir of Clare College, CambridgeFormed 1971
Choir of Clare College, Cambridge

1971

Christus: Say, where is He born
Christus: Say, where is He born
Christus: Say, where is He born
When David Heard
Thomas Tomkins
When David Heard
When David Heard
Quem pastores laudavere
Michael Praetorius
Quem pastores laudavere
Quem pastores laudavere
Ding Dong Merrily on High
Ding Dong Merrily on High
Ding Dong Merrily on High
In dulci jubilo a 8
Michael Praetorius
In dulci jubilo a 8
In dulci jubilo a 8
Sleep, little Jesus, sleep
Roxanna Panufnik
Sleep, little Jesus, sleep
Sleep, little Jesus, sleep
Still, still, still
Graham Ross
Still, still, still
Still, still, still
Twelfth Night Op 42 No 1
Samuel Barber
Twelfth Night Op 42 No 1
Twelfth Night Op 42 No 1
O magnum mysterium
Cristóbal de Morales
O magnum mysterium
O magnum mysterium
In the bleak midwinter
Gustav Holst
In the bleak midwinter
In the bleak midwinter
Byrd: O Lux Beata Trinitas
Byrd: O Lux Beata Trinitas
Byrd: O Lux Beata Trinitas
Performer
The Lord Is My Shepherd
Choir of Clare College, Cambridge
The Lord Is My Shepherd
The Lord Is My Shepherd
Last played on
Tu claustra stirpe regia (3 Motets from Sequence for St Wulfstan)
Tarik O’Regan
Tu claustra stirpe regia (3 Motets from Sequence for St Wulfstan)
Tu claustra stirpe regia (3 Motets from Sequence for St Wulfstan)
Last played on
Cherubic Hymn, Op 31 No 11
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Cherubic Hymn, Op 31 No 11
Cherubic Hymn, Op 31 No 11
Last played on
Ave Maria (Vespers)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Ave Maria (Vespers)
Ave Maria (Vespers)
Last played on
Columba aspexit
Tarik O’Regan
Columba aspexit
Columba aspexit
Singer
Director
Last played on
A Vision of Aeroplanes
Ralph Vaughan Williams
A Vision of Aeroplanes
A Vision of Aeroplanes
Singer
Conductor
Last played on
A Hymn to Christ
Imogen Holst
A Hymn to Christ
A Hymn to Christ
Last played on
He knows the right hours of joy (Whoever lets only the dear God reign)
Felix Mendelssohn
He knows the right hours of joy (Whoever lets only the dear God reign)
He knows the right hours of joy (Whoever lets only the dear God reign)
Ensemble
Last played on
Ave Maria
Tarik O’Regan
Ave Maria
Ave Maria
Last played on
Festival Te Deum, Op. 32
Benjamin Britten
Festival Te Deum, Op. 32
Festival Te Deum, Op. 32
Last played on
Cherubic Hymn, Op 29
Alexander Gretchaninov
Cherubic Hymn, Op 29
Cherubic Hymn, Op 29
Last played on
Cherubic Hymn
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov
Cherubic Hymn
Cherubic Hymn
O lux beata Trinitas
William Byrd
O lux beata Trinitas
O lux beata Trinitas
Hail gladdening light
Charles Wood
Hail gladdening light
Hail gladdening light
Liturgie Johannes Chrysostomos No. 2, Op. 29: VI. Cherubic Hymn
Alexander Gretchaninov
Liturgie Johannes Chrysostomos No. 2, Op. 29: VI. Cherubic Hymn
Liturgie Johannes Chrysostomos No. 2, Op. 29: VI. Cherubic Hymn
Last played on
Libera nos, salve nos (I and II)
John Sheppard
Libera nos, salve nos (I and II)
Libera nos, salve nos (I and II)
Last played on
My beloved spake
Patrick Hadley
My beloved spake
My beloved spake
Performer
Last played on
Hail gladdening light
Charles Wood
Hail gladdening light
Hail gladdening light
Last played on
Crucifixus à 8
Antonio Lotti
Crucifixus à 8
Crucifixus à 8
Last played on
Locus iste
Tarik O’Regan
Locus iste
Locus iste
Last played on
Cantate Domino canticum novum - motet for 5 voices and continuo [1619]
Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck
Cantate Domino canticum novum - motet for 5 voices and continuo [1619]
Cantate Domino canticum novum - motet for 5 voices and continuo [1619]
Conductor
Performer
Last played on
Ehtoohymni (Evening Hymn)
Einojuhani Rautavaara
Ehtoohymni (Evening Hymn)
Ehtoohymni (Evening Hymn)
Conductor
Last played on
Quatre motets sur des themes Gregoriens, Op.10
Maurice Duruflé
Quatre motets sur des themes Gregoriens, Op.10
Quatre motets sur des themes Gregoriens, Op.10
Last played on
Folk Songs of the Four Seasons (5th mvt)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Folk Songs of the Four Seasons (5th mvt)
Folk Songs of the Four Seasons (5th mvt)
Ensemble
Last played on
Mass in G minor
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Mass in G minor
Mass in G minor
Singer
Conductor
Last played on
3 Motets from Sequence for St Wulfstan (O vera digna hostia)
Tarik O’Regan
3 Motets from Sequence for St Wulfstan (O vera digna hostia)
3 Motets from Sequence for St Wulfstan (O vera digna hostia)
Last played on
Bring rest, sweet dreaming child
Tarik O’Regan
Bring rest, sweet dreaming child
Bring rest, sweet dreaming child
Singer
Last played on
O Lux Beata
William Byrd
O Lux Beata
O Lux Beata
Conductor
Last played on
Sing Joyfully
William Byrd
Sing Joyfully
Sing Joyfully
Conductor
Last played on
Magi veniunt ab oriente
Jacobus Clemens non Papa
Magi veniunt ab oriente
Magi veniunt ab oriente
Last played on
Vigilate for 5 voices
William Byrd
Vigilate for 5 voices
Vigilate for 5 voices
Last played on
Musica Dei Donum For Chorus
Musica Dei Donum For Chorus
Musica Dei Donum For Chorus
Last played on
Messiah: Lift up your heads
George Frideric Handel
Messiah: Lift up your heads
Messiah: Lift up your heads
Vigilate
William Byrd
Vigilate
Vigilate
A Hymn to the Virgin
Benjamin Britten
A Hymn to the Virgin
A Hymn to the Virgin
Adam Lay Ybounden
Howard Skempton
Adam Lay Ybounden
Adam Lay Ybounden
O Gladsome Light
Loys Bourgeois
O Gladsome Light
O Gladsome Light
Proms 2009: Prom 08 - In the presence of HRH The Prince of Wales, celebrating the 800th anniversary of the foundation of Cambridge University
Royal Albert Hall




Proms 2009: Prom 08 - In the presence of HRH The Prince of Wales, celebrating the 800th anniversary of the foundation of Cambridge University
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2003: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall




Proms 2003: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2000: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall




Proms 2000: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
