NedryFormed March 2008
Nedry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqyg1.jpg
2008-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5fdf120a-7963-4c3a-bd21-be3965036e75
Nedry Biography (Wikipedia)
Nedry are a three-piece band formed in London in 2008. The band consists of Chris Amblin and Matt Parker, on guitars, laptops and synthesizers and Ayu Okakita on vocals. The band has released two albums, Condors, released in 2010, and In a Dim Light, released in 2012.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nedry Tracks
Violacaeae
Violacaeae
Violaceae (Gazelle Twin remix)
Violaceae (Gazelle Twin remix)
Land Leviathan
Land Leviathan
Dusk Till Dawn
Dusk Till Dawn
May Holiday
May Holiday
Apples & Pears
Squid Cat Battle
Squid Cat Battle
Condours
Condours
Swan Ocean
Swan Ocean
Scattered
Scattered
Swan Ocean (Live at Maida Vale)
Swan Ocean (Live at Maida Vale)
A42 (Live at Maida Vale)
A42 (Live at Maida Vale)
