Lou Ann Barton (born February 17, 1954, Fort Worth, Texas, United States) is an American blues singer based in Austin, Texas since the 1970s. AllMusic noted that "The grace, poise, and confidence she projects on-stage is part of a long tradition for women blues singers".

