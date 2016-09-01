Muhai Tang (simplified Chinese: 汤沐海; traditional Chinese: 湯沐海; pinyin: Tāng Mùhǎi,) (born 1949 in Shanghai) is a Chinese conductor. He is the youngest son of celebrated Chinese film director Tang Xiaodan and brother of painter and poet Tang Muli.

Tang initially learned music with his parents, and later studied composition and conducting at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, receiving his diploma in both. He furthered his studies in conducting with Hermann Michael at the Hochschule für Musik in Munich, Germany.

His international career started when Herbert von Karajan invited him to conduct the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra during the 1983-1984 season. This invitation was later renewed. He was the chief conductor of the Gulbenkian Orchestra in Lisbon from 1988 until 2001. From 1991 to 1995, he was chief conductor of DePhilharmonie (Royal Philharmonic Orchestra of Flanders). He made his US debut with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra in 1988.

Tang was chief conductor of the Queensland Symphony Orchestra (QSO), the last chief conductor prior to the orchestra's renaming as the Queensland Orchestra. In November 2005, he became the orchestra's conductor laureate.