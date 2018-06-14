Theatre of Early MusicChoir and period instrument ensemble in Montreal, Canada. Formed 2002
Theatre of Early Music
2002
Theatre of Early Music Biography (Wikipedia)
The Theatre of Early Music is a choir and Baroque instrumental ensemble based in Montreal, and later in Toronto. It is conducted by Daniel Taylor. The group performs and records early sacred music. One of the group's better known pieces is Stabat Mater.
Theatre of Early Music Tracks
Schaue nicht (Tilge, Höchster, meine Sünden, BWV 1083)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata BWV 106, 'Gottes Zeit ist die allerbeste Zeit' (2nd mvt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Sonata Terza
Philipp Heinrich Erlebach
