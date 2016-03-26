Twenty 4 SevenEuro house. Formed 1989
Twenty 4 Seven
1989
Twenty 4 Seven Biography (Wikipedia)
Twenty 4 Seven is a Dutch Eurodance and Dance House project formed in 1989 by Dutch producer Ruud van Rijen and American rapper/producer Tony Dawson-Harrison (Captain Hollywood). The project is best known in Europe for the hit singles "I Can't Stand It", "Are You Dreaming?", "Slave to the Music", "Is It Love" and "Take Me Away."
Twenty 4 Seven Tracks
I Can't Stand It
Twenty 4 Seven
I Can't Stand It
I Can't Stand It
Last played on
Are You Dreaming? (ft Captain Hollywood)
Twenty 4 Seven
Are You Dreaming? (ft Captain Hollywood)
