Monster Truck are a Canadian rock band from Hamilton, Ontario. Members include lead singer and bassist Jon Harvey, guitarist Jeremy Widerman, keyboardist Brandon Bliss and drummer Steve Kiely. Monster Truck's 2011 EP The Brown EP found success for them in Canada. The single "Seven Seas Blues" charted in the top ten of the both the active rock airplay chart and the alternative rock airplay chart in the spring of 2012. After the release of two EPs, their debut album Furiosity was released on Dine Alone Records on May 28, 2013 and distributed on Universal. The band's second studio album entitled Sittin' Heavy was released on Mascot Records on February 19, 2016.

The band won the 2013 Juno Award for Breakthrough Group of the Year. They played the Download Festival in 2013 and supported Vista Chino on their European tour in October and November 2013. The band started recording the Sittin' Heavy album in January 2015 after touring with Alice in Chains, opening for them on their 2014 North American tour.