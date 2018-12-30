AdevaAmerican house and R&B singer. Born 1960
Adeva
1960
Adeva Biography (Wikipedia)
Adeva (born Patricia Daniels) is an American singer. She had a string of successful house and R&B hits in the late 1980s to early 1990s, including "Warning" (UK #17), "I Thank You" (UK #17) and "Respect" (UK #17).
Adeva Tracks
Don't Let It Show On Your Face (7" Perfecto Mix)
Respect
Respect
Don't Let It Show On Your Face
Musical Freedom (Free At Last) (feat. Adeva)
Musical Freedom (Free At Last) (feat. Adeva)
I Thank You
I Thank You
Warning
Warning
In And Out Of My Life
In And Out Of My Life
I Deserve To Breathe (feat. Adeva)
I Deserve To Breathe (feat. Adeva)
I Deserve To Breathe (Louie Vega Mix)
I Deserve To Breathe (Louie Vega Mix)
I Deserve To Breathe (New Beat Dub) (feat. Adeva)
I Deserve To Breathe (New Beat Dub) (feat. Adeva)
I Deserve To Breathe (Louie Vega Dub New Beat)
I Deserve To Breathe (Louie Vega Dub New Beat)
Whadda U Want (From Me) (feat. Adeva)
Whadda U Want (From Me) (feat. Adeva)
Don't Let It Show On Your Face (Perfecto Mix)
Flat Bed
Flat Bed
Respect (1989)
Respect (1989)
