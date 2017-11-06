Zsuzsanna Eva "ZZ" Ward (born June 2, 1986) is an American musician, singer and songwriter. She is signed to Boardwalk Entertainment Group and Hollywood Records, and managed by Triple 8 Management.

Ward released her debut EP, Criminal, on May 8, 2012. Her debut album, Til the Casket Drops, was released on October 16, 2012. "Put The Gun Down", her first single, broke into the top 10 on the AAA radio chart on February 3, 2013, staying there for 10 weeks, and also broke into the top 40 on the Billboard Alternative chart. On March 2, 2017, Ward released the single "The Deep" (featuring Joey Purp). Her second studio album, The Storm, was released on June 30, 2017, peaking at number 1 on the Billboard Blues Albums Chart in July 2017.