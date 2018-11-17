Sammy CahnBorn 18 June 1913. Died 15 January 1993
Sammy Cahn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1913-06-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5fd5aa4f-02b0-4747-ad4c-8a3b4f0f3f79
Sammy Cahn Biography (Wikipedia)
Sammy Cahn (June 18, 1913 – January 15, 1993) was an American lyricist, songwriter and musician. He is best known for his romantic lyrics to films and Broadway songs, as well as stand-alone songs premiered by recording companies in the Greater Los Angeles Area. He and his collaborators had a series of hit recordings with Frank Sinatra during the singer's tenure at Capitol Records, but also enjoyed hits with Dean Martin, Doris Day and many others. He played the piano and violin. He won the Academy Award four times for his songs, including the popular song "Three Coins in the Fountain".
Among his most enduring songs is "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!", cowritten with Jule Styne in 1945.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sammy Cahn Tracks
Sort by
It's Magic - from the film Romance on the High Seas
Jule Styne
It's Magic - from the film Romance on the High Seas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
It's Magic - from the film Romance on the High Seas
Last played on
Bei Mir Bist Du Schon (Means That You're Grand)
Sammy Cahn
Bei Mir Bist Du Schon (Means That You're Grand)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02lxdgs.jpglink
Bei Mir Bist Du Schon (Means That You're Grand)
Last played on
Peter Pan (1953) - What Made The Red Man Red?
Sammy Fain
Peter Pan (1953) - What Made The Red Man Red?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peter Pan (1953) - What Made The Red Man Red?
Last played on
Very Soft Shoes
Max Wall
Very Soft Shoes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Very Soft Shoes
Last played on
Sammy On Composers
Sammy Cahn
Sammy On Composers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sammy On Composers
Last played on
Sammy on Teach Me Tonight
Sammy Cahn
Sammy on Teach Me Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sammy on Teach Me Tonight
Last played on
Eee-O Eleven
Jimmy Van Heusen
Eee-O Eleven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eee-O Eleven
Last played on
Be My Love
Sammy Cahn
Be My Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Be My Love
Last played on
Come Fly with Me
Jimmy Van Heusen
Come Fly with Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Fly with Me
Last played on
All the Way
Jimmy Van Heusen
All the Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All the Way
Last played on
It's Magic
Simon Keenlyside, BBC Concert Orchestra, David Charles Abell & ROGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN
It's Magic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
It's Magic
Composer
Last played on
OCEANS 11 (1960): EEE O Eleven
Sammy Cahn
OCEANS 11 (1960): EEE O Eleven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdn.jpglink
OCEANS 11 (1960): EEE O Eleven
Last played on
If You're Gonna Be A Witch
Liza Minnelli
If You're Gonna Be A Witch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfrw.jpglink
If You're Gonna Be A Witch
Last played on
Time After Time (feat. Jule Styne & Margaret Whiting)
Sammy Cahn
Time After Time (feat. Jule Styne & Margaret Whiting)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time After Time (feat. Jule Styne & Margaret Whiting)
Last played on
Time After Time (feat. Jule Styne)
Sammy Cahn
Time After Time (feat. Jule Styne)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time After Time (feat. Jule Styne)
Last played on
Love and Marriage
Sammy Cahn
Love and Marriage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love and Marriage
Last played on
Sammy Cahn Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist