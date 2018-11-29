Andrew ShulmanCellist, conductor and composer. Born 1960
Andrew Shulman
1960
Andrew Shulman Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Shulman (born 1960 in London, England) is an English cellist, conductor and composer. He is currently the principal cellist of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.
Andrew Shulman Tracks
River Music
Sir George Dyson
River Music
River Music
