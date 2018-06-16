Martijn ten Velden
Martijn ten Velden
Martijn ten Velden (born circa 1972) is a Dutch house music DJ and producer from Haarlem. He has a record contract with Phonetic Records and Toolroom Trax and was previously signed to Defected Records as well as Eye Industries under his moniker, Splittr.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
In The Beginning
Hool
In The Beginning
In The Beginning
String Of Life
Soul Central
String Of Life
String Of Life
Sandcastles (Martijn ten Velden & Mark Knight Remix)
Sydenham Ferrer
Sandcastles (Martijn ten Velden & Mark Knight Remix)
Sandcastles (Martijn ten Velden & Mark Knight Remix)
