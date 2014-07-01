Cats on TreesFormed 2007
Cats on Trees
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5fcda981-7389-4207-8c8b-ae5cf13a7332
Cats on Trees Biography (Wikipedia)
Cats on Trees is a French musical duo formed in Toulouse (Occitanie), France in 2007 by Nina Goern (on vocals and piano) and Yohan Hennequin (rhythms). Before the duo, Goern was part of Aeria Microcosm and Hennequin part of My Own Private Alaska. The duo specializing in ambient indie pop released their EP followed by their debut self-titled album in 2013 Cats on Trees. "Sirens Call" is the duo's first single.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cats on Trees Tracks
Sort by
Siren's Call
Cats on Trees
Siren's Call
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Siren's Call
Last played on
Cats on Trees Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist