Cats on Trees is a French musical duo formed in Toulouse (Occitanie), France in 2007 by Nina Goern (on vocals and piano) and Yohan Hennequin (rhythms). Before the duo, Goern was part of Aeria Microcosm and Hennequin part of My Own Private Alaska. The duo specializing in ambient indie pop released their EP followed by their debut self-titled album in 2013 Cats on Trees. "Sirens Call" is the duo's first single.