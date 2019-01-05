Connie FrancisBorn 12 December 1938
Connie Francis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02ty23d.jpg
1938-12-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5fcd7daf-25e1-47fd-9ba1-830b42708f84
Connie Francis Biography
Connie Francis (born Concetta Rosa Maria Franconero, December 12, 1937) is an American pop singer and top-charting female vocalist of the late 1950s and early 1960s. Although her chart success waned in the second half of the 1960s, Francis remained a top concert draw. Despite several severe interruptions in her career, she is still active as a recording and performing artist.
Connie Francis Tracks
Lipstick On Your Collar
Connie Francis
Lipstick On Your Collar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty23d.jpglink
Do You Love Me Like You Kiss Me
Connie Francis
Do You Love Me Like You Kiss Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty23d.jpglink
Do You Love Me Like You Kiss Me
Last played on
Among My Souvenirs
Connie Francis
Among My Souvenirs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty23d.jpglink
Among My Souvenirs
Last played on
Who's Sorry Now
Connie Francis
Who's Sorry Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty23d.jpglink
Who's Sorry Now
Last played on
Happy New Year Baby
Connie Francis
Happy New Year Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty23d.jpglink
Happy New Year Baby
Last played on
I Cant Stop Loving You
Connie Francis
I Cant Stop Loving You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty23d.jpglink
I Cant Stop Loving You
Last played on
Stupid Cupid
Connie Francis
Stupid Cupid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty23d.jpglink
Stupid Cupid
Last played on
Baby's First Christmas
Connie Francis
Baby's First Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty23d.jpglink
Baby's First Christmas
Last played on
VACATION
Connie Francis
VACATION
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty23d.jpglink
VACATION
Last played on
I'm Gonna Be Warm This Winter
Connie Francis
I'm Gonna Be Warm This Winter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty23d.jpglink
I'm Gonna Be Warm This Winter
Last played on
Where The Boys Are
Connie Francis
Where The Boys Are
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty23d.jpglink
Where The Boys Are
Last played on
My Happiness
Connie Francis
My Happiness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty23d.jpglink
My Happiness
Last played on
Towards The End Of The Day
Connie Francis
Towards The End Of The Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty23d.jpglink
Towards The End Of The Day
Last played on
Don't Break The Heart That Loves You
Connie Francis
Don't Break The Heart That Loves You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty23d.jpglink
Don't Break The Heart That Loves You
Last played on
Warm This Winter
Connie Francis
Warm This Winter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty23d.jpglink
Warm This Winter
Last played on
My Heart Has A Mind Of Its Own
Connie Francis
My Heart Has A Mind Of Its Own
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty23d.jpglink
My Heart Has A Mind Of Its Own
Last played on
Love Is Where You Find It
Connie Francis
Love Is Where You Find It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty23d.jpglink
Love Is Where You Find It
Last played on
Tennessee Waltz
Connie Francis
Tennessee Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty23d.jpglink
Tennessee Waltz
Last played on
You Always Hurt The One You Love
Connie Francis
You Always Hurt The One You Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty23d.jpglink
You Always Hurt The One You Love
Last played on
Fallin'
Connie Francis
Fallin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty23d.jpglink
Fallin'
Last played on
I'll Get By
Connie Francis
I'll Get By
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty23d.jpglink
I'll Get By
Last played on
Robot Man
Connie Francis
Robot Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty23d.jpglink
Robot Man
Last played on
Everybody's Somebody's Fool
Connie Francis
Everybody's Somebody's Fool
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty23d.jpglink
