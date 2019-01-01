SireniaFormed 2001
Sirenia
2001
Sirenia Biography (Wikipedia)
Sirenia is a Norwegian gothic metal band from Stavanger, Norway.
The band uses melodic instrumentals, synthesizers, and distorted guitars with female vocals, male death vocals, clean male vocals, a choir, and violins. The lyrics are concerned with human existence, emotion, and mental states.
Sirenia Tracks
Sirenia Links
Similar Artists
