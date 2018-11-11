Sunitha UpadrashtaIndian playback singer. Born 10 May 1978
Sunitha Upadrashta
1978-05-10
Sunitha Upadrashta Biography
Sunitha Upadrashta (born 10 May 1978) is a playback singer, anchor and dubbing artist in the Telugu film industry, also known as Tollywood.
Sunitha's career began in the year 1995 with the movie Gulabi. She works as a singer and an Anchor to various channels who conduct musical programmes. She also works as a dubbing artist and has dubbed for about 800 films..
Sunitha Upadrashta Tracks
Ye Maayo Emo Teliyadhe
Sunitha Upadrashta
Ye Maayo Emo Teliyadhe
Ye Maayo Emo Teliyadhe
Venu Gaana Lolude
Sunitha Upadrashta
Venu Gaana Lolude
Venu Gaana Lolude
