King of the Slums are a British alternative rock band. Formed in Greater Manchester in the mid-1980s, the band specialised in a kind of electric violin and guitar-driven rock music, and released their debut single in 1986. Whilst the band earned some critical acclaim from the UK music press, commercial success eluded them and the group disbanded in the early 1990s following the release of their second studio album, Blowzy Weirdos (1991). An album of new material plus some older songs appeared in 2009 credited to both King of the Slums and Slum Cathedral User, which was the original name of the group. In 2017 the band announced a brand new album Manco Diablo which was released on 8 June 2017.
Diamante Swansong
Last played on
Venerate Me Utterly (Radio 1 Session, 12 Apr 1988)
Fanciable Headcase (Radio 1 Session, 12 Apr 1988)
Summer Scribbler
Last played on
The Broken English
Last played on
Crow Syndrome
Last played on
Leary Bleeder (Radio 1 Session, 12 Apr 1988)
The Pennine Splitter
Last played on
Data Thief Shot Dead
Last played on
Lost In Translation
Last played on
Leery Bleeder
Last played on
Big Girls Blouse (Radio 1 Session, 12 Apr 1988)
Up To The Fells
Last played on
Fanciable Headcase
Last played on
Once a Prefect
Last played on
Bombs Away On Harpurhey
Last played on
Up The Empire/ Balls To The Bulldog Breed [Explicit]
Up She Rises [Explicit]
Upcoming Events
9
Feb
2019
King Of The Slums
The Dublin Castle, London, UK
23
Feb
2019
King Of The Slums
Manchester Academy, Manchester, UK
2
Mar
2019
King Of The Slums, VERY SPECIAL GUESTS
Wee Red Bar, Edinburgh College of Art, Edinburgh, UK
23
Mar
2019
King Of The Slums
The Angel Microbrewery, Nottingham, UK
