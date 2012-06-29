SmudgeFormed 1991
Smudge
1991
Smudge Biography (Wikipedia)
Smudge are an Australian rock and indie pop trio formed in 1991 by Paul Duncan on bass guitar, Alison Galloway on drums and Tom Morgan on lead guitar and lead vocals. Morgan is known outside Australia as a song writing collaborator of Evan Dando and his band, the Lemonheads. In 1994 Duncan was replaced on bass guitar by Adam Yee and in 1997 Pete Kelly joined on guitar. Smudge signed with Half a Cow to issue four studio albums, Manilow (1994), Hot Smoke and Sassafras (1994), You Me Carpark . . . Now (1996) and Real McCoy Wrong Sinatra (1998), before going into hiatus from late 1999.
Smudge Tracks
Superhero
Smudge
Superhero
Superhero
Down About It
Smudge
Down About It
Down About It
Dont Want To Be Grant McLennan
Smudge
Dont Want To Be Grant McLennan
Dont Want To Be Grant McLennan
