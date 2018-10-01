Jerry JemmottBorn 22 March 1946
Jerry Jemmott
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1946-03-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5fc48b1e-d775-436c-9db8-33de1822ab22
Jerry Jemmott Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerald Stenhouse Jemmott (born March 22, 1946, in the Morrisania section of the Bronx, New York City) is an American bass guitarist. Jemmott was one of the chief session bass guitarists of the late 1960s and early 1970s, working with many of the period's well-known soul, blues, and jazz artists.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jerry Jemmott Tracks
Sort by
Think
Andrew Love
Think
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hrmpm.jpglink
Think
Last played on
Back to artist