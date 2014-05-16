Amitosh Nagpal
Amitosh Nagpal
????-10-22
Amitosh Nagpal Biography (Wikipedia)
Amitosh Nagpal (born 22 October 1984) is an Indian film actor, screenwriter and lyricist, known for his role in Besharam.
Love Ki Ghanti
Sujit Shetty & Amitosh Nagpal
