Ted KoehlerBorn 14 July 1894. Died 17 January 1973
1894-07-14
Ted Koehler Biography (Wikipedia)
Ted L. Koehler (July 14, 1894 – January 17, 1973) was an American lyricist. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1972.
Get Happy
Ted Koehler
Get Happy
Get Happy
Conductor
Ill Wind
Harold Arlen
Ill Wind
Ill Wind
Stormy Weather (Proms 2017)
Harold Arlen
Stormy Weather (Proms 2017)
Stormy Weather (Proms 2017)
Orchestra
Get Happy
Ted Koehler
Get Happy
Get Happy
Get Happy (feat. Julian Ovenden)
Choirs and Congregation of St James Church Clerkenwell
Get Happy (feat. Julian Ovenden)
Get Happy (feat. Julian Ovenden)
Choir
Get Happy
Judy Garland
Get Happy
Get Happy
Ill Wind
Ted Koehler
Ill Wind
Ill Wind
Stormy Weather
Harold Arlen
Stormy Weather
Stormy Weather
Get Happy
Clare Teal
Get Happy
Get Happy
