Bronislaw HubermanBorn 19 December 1882. Died 16 June 1947
Bronislaw Huberman
1882-12-19
Bronislaw Huberman Biography (Wikipedia)
Bronisław Huberman (19 December 1882 – 16 June 1947) was a Jewish Polish violinist. He was known for his individualistic and personal interpretations and was praised for his tone color, expressiveness, and flexibility. The Gibson ex-Huberman Stradivarius violin which bears his name was stolen and recovered twice during the period in which he owned the instrument. Huberman is also remembered for founding the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (then known as the Palestine Philharmonic) and thus providing refuge from the Third Reich for nearly 1,000 European Jews.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bronislaw Huberman Tracks
Mazurka
Aleksander Zarzycki
Mazurka
Mazurka
Mazurka in G major, Op. 26
Aleksander Zarzycki
Mazurka in G major, Op. 26
Mazurka in G major, Op. 26
