Lady Sovereign Biography (Wikipedia)
Louise Harman better known by the stage name Lady Sovereign, is an English rapper and singer. She is best known for the songs "9 to 5" and "Love Me or Hate Me".
Lady Sovereign Tracks
9 To 5
Lady Sovereign
9 To 5
9 To 5
Inner Lady x Good Sov
Lady Sovereign
Inner Lady x Good Sov
Inner Lady x Good Sov
So Human
Lady Sovereign
So Human
So Human
Blah Blah
Lady Sovereign
Blah Blah
Blah Blah
I Got You Dancing
Lady Sovereign
I Got You Dancing
I Got You Dancing
I Got You Dancing (Jack Beats Remix)
Lady Sovereign
I Got You Dancing (Jack Beats Remix)
Jigsaw
Lady Sovereign
Jigsaw
Jigsaw
Bang Bang
Lady Sovereign
Bang Bang
Bang Bang
Public Warning
Lady Sovereign
Public Warning
Public Warning
I Got The Goods
Lady Sovereign
I Got The Goods
I Got The Goods
Throwdown Medley
Lady Sovereign
Throwdown Medley
Throwdown Medley
Pretty Vacant
Lady Sovereign
Pretty Vacant
Pretty Vacant
Gatheration
Lady Sovereign
Gatheration
Gatheration
Love Me Or Hate Me
Lady Sovereign
Love Me Or Hate Me
Love Me Or Hate Me
Random
Lady Sovereign
Random
Random
Hoodie
Lady Sovereign
Hoodie
Hoodie
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Lady Sovereign
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5p38g
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2009-04-15T23:46:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013sh62.jpg
15
Apr
2009
Live Lounge: Lady Sovereign
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
