Gilad KahanaBorn 1 September 1970
Gilad Kahana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970-09-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5fc05b7a-8ab7-4369-a69f-90c94719d6f0
Gilad Kahana Biography (Wikipedia)
Gilad Kahana (Hebrew: גלעד כהנא, born September 1, 1970) is an Israeli singer, composer, writer and actor. He is the lead singer for the band Girafot.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gilad Kahana Tracks
Sort by
Africa (Red Axes Remix)
Gilad Kahana
Africa (Red Axes Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Africa (Red Axes Remix)
Last played on
Gilad Kahana Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist