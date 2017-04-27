The Neon JudgementFormed 1981. Disbanded 2015
The Neon Judgement
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5fbefbed-09d5-4e9b-9c58-520b9511158b
The Neon Judgement Biography (Wikipedia)
The Neon Judgement is a Belgian new wave band, formed in Leuven in 1981 by Dirk Da Davo (keyboards/vocalist) and TB Frank (guitarist/vocalist). They have often been cited, alongside fellow Belgian band Front 242, as the pioneers of electronic body music (EBM), an electronic dance genre from the early 1980s combining industrial and electro music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Neon Judgement Tracks
Sort by
The Fashion Party
The Neon Judgement
The Fashion Party
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Fashion Party
Last played on
The Neon Judgement Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist