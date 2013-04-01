K-X-PFormed 2006
K-X-P is an electronic rock band from Helsinki, Finland. The band consists of Timo Kaukolampi (vocals, synths & misc.), Tomi Leppänen (drums), Anssi Nykänen (drums), and Tuomo Puranen (bass). For their second album II the band are signed to Melodic Records in the UK.
