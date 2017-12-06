Paul KlengelBorn 13 May 1854. Died 24 April 1935
Paul Klengel
Paul Klengel Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Klengel (13 May 1854 in Leipzig – 24 April 1935 in Leipzig) was a German violinist, violist, pianist, conductor, composer, editor and arranger. He was the brother of cellist Julius Klengel.
Paul Klengel Tracks
Intermezzo Op.117 No.1
Johannes Brahms
Intermezzo Op.117 No.1
Intermezzo Op.117 No.1
