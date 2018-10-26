RoneElectronic, Erwan Castex. Born 20 June 1980
Rone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02ty6hh.jpg
1980-06-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5fb94de9-6534-48e8-acd7-ee81f8604432
Rone Biography (Wikipedia)
Rone (born Erwan Castex, June 20, 1980) is a French electronic music producer and artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rone Tracks
Sort by
Parade (Dominik Eulberg Remix)
Rone
Parade (Dominik Eulberg Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty6hh.jpglink
Parade (Dominik Eulberg Remix)
Last played on
Down for the Cause (feat. Kazu Makino)
Rone
Down for the Cause (feat. Kazu Makino)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty6hh.jpglink
Down for the Cause (feat. Kazu Makino)
Last played on
I, Philip
Rone
I, Philip
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty6hh.jpglink
I, Philip
Last played on
Mirapolis
Rone
Mirapolis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty6hh.jpglink
Mirapolis
Last played on
Wave
Rone
Wave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty6hh.jpglink
Wave
Last played on
Vif
Rone
Vif
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty6hh.jpglink
Vif
Last played on
Lili Wood
Rone
Lili Wood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty6hh.jpglink
Lili Wood
Last played on
La Grande Ourse
Rone
La Grande Ourse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty6hh.jpglink
La Grande Ourse
Last played on
Nakt
Rone
Nakt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty6hh.jpglink
Nakt
Last played on
Acid Reflux
Toshinori Kondo
Acid Reflux
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty6hh.jpglink
Acid Reflux
Last played on
Ouija
Rone
Ouija
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty6hh.jpglink
Ouija
Last played on
Beast (Part 2)
Rone
Beast (Part 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty6hh.jpglink
Beast (Part 2)
Last played on
Room 16-18
Rone
Room 16-18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty6hh.jpglink
Room 16-18
Last played on
Bye Bye Macadam
Rone
Bye Bye Macadam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty6hh.jpglink
Bye Bye Macadam
Last played on
Outro
Rone
Outro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty6hh.jpglink
Outro
Last played on
PLanet Zoo
Rone
PLanet Zoo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty6hh.jpglink
PLanet Zoo
Last played on
Rone Links
Back to artist