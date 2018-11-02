Thin White DukeStuart David Price. Born 9 September 1977
Thin White Duke
Thin White Duke Biography (Wikipedia)
Stuart Price (born 9 September 1977) is a three-time Grammy-winning English electronic musician, DJ, songwriter, and record producer known for his work with artists including Madonna, The Killers, New Order, Kylie Minogue, Example, Take That, Missy Elliott, Scissor Sisters, Pet Shop Boys, Brandon Flowers, Gwen Stefani, Seal, Keane, Frankmusik, Hard-Fi, Hurts and Everything Everything. His acts include his own band Zoot Woman (with Adam Blake and Johnny Blake), Les Rythmes Digitales, Paper Faces, Man With Guitar, Thin White Duke (not to be confused with David Bowie's earlier persona of the same name), and the parodic French moniker Jacques Lu Cont (though he actually grew up in Reading, England).
Thin White Duke Tracks
What Else Is There? (Thin White Duke Edit)
Röyksopp
Talk (Thin White Duke Mix)
Coldplay
