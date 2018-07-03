Diesel Park WestFormed 1980
Diesel Park West
1980
Diesel Park West Biography (Wikipedia)
Diesel Park West are an English alternative rock band from Leicester, England. Formed in 1980, they have released eight official albums to date, plus six singles that have appeared in the UK Singles Chart.
Diesel Park West Tracks
A House Divided
Diesel Park West
A House Divided
A House Divided
Last played on
Fall to Love
Diesel Park West
Fall to Love
Fall to Love
Last played on
All The Myths On Sunday
Diesel Park West
All The Myths On Sunday
All The Myths On Sunday
Last played on
Friends and Enemies
Diesel Park West
Friends and Enemies
Friends and Enemies
Last played on
Like Princes Do
Diesel Park West
Like Princes Do
Like Princes Do
Last played on
Jackie's Still Sad
Diesel Park West
Jackie's Still Sad
Jackie's Still Sad
Last played on
Bell of Hope
Diesel Park West
Bell of Hope
Bell of Hope
Last played on
Upcoming Events
26
Apr
2019
Diesel Park West
Katie Fitzgerald's, Dudley, UK
