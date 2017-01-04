Sophie NzayisengaFemale Rwandan inanga player
Sophie Nzayisenga
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5fb5e9bf-5351-4d58-817f-2abe7739bec0
Sophie Nzayisenga Tracks
Sort by
Dil Mahbuby (feat. Dawit Seyoum, Dina El Wedidi, هاني بدير, Jorga Mesfin, Steven Sogo, Sarah Abunama-Elgadi, Sophie Nzayisenga, Selamnesh Zemene, Nader Elshaer, Mohamed Abozekry, Micheal Bazibu, Meklit Hadero & Kasiva Mutua)
The Nile Project
Dil Mahbuby (feat. Dawit Seyoum, Dina El Wedidi, هاني بدير, Jorga Mesfin, Steven Sogo, Sarah Abunama-Elgadi, Sophie Nzayisenga, Selamnesh Zemene, Nader Elshaer, Mohamed Abozekry, Micheal Bazibu, Meklit Hadero & Kasiva Mutua)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Inyambo
Sophie Nzayisenga
Inyambo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Inyambo
Ikigwite
Sophie Nzayisenga
Ikigwite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ikigwite
Nyirangeri
Sophie Nzayisenga
Nyirangeri
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nyirangeri
Nyirangeri (Commonwealth Connections - Rwanda)
Sophie Nzayisenga
Nyirangeri (Commonwealth Connections - Rwanda)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nyirangeri (Commonwealth Connections - Rwanda)
Last played on
Back to artist