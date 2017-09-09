Dieter Moebius (16 January 1944 – 20 July 2015) was a Swiss-born German electronic musician and composer.

Moebius studied art in Brussels and Berlin and it was there that he met Hans-Joachim Roedelius and Conrad Schnitzler (Tangerine Dream). They founded Kluster in 1969. After the departure of Schnitzler, they changed their name to Cluster. Later Moebius and Roedelius founded the band Harmonia with Michael Rother (Neu!), a fellow Brian Eno collaborator.

Dieter Moebius was involved in numerous projects with such musicians as Conny Plank and Mani Neumeier (Guru Guru).

Moebius toured with Michael Rother as Rother & Moebius in 2007. Additionally, on 27 November 2007, a Harmonia reunion concert was held in Haus der Kulturen der Welt, Berlin, where the band performed together live for the first time since 1976. He died of cancer on 20 July 2015.